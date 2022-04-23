Probe PMLA charges against Jahangirpuri violence prime accused: CP

new delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has written to the Enforcement Directorate to investigate the money laundering charges against the prime accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case, a senior officer said on Friday.



Ansar, 35, a resident of B-Block of Jahangirpuri, is alleged to be the "main conspirator" behind the violence that took place on April 16 during a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, police said.

"A letter has been written to the director of the Enforcement Directorate to probe Ansar under PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) charges," the senior police officer told.

Asthana has written to Director, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Sanjay Kumar Mishra.

During preliminary investigation, it has emerged that Ansar has money in many of bank accounts and is also in possession of several properties which allegedly were purchased through gambling money, police said.

"We have requested the agency concerned (ED) to probe the money laundering angle in the case of Ansar and analyse his bank account details and all the properties in possession of him to ascertain if this money was being funded by someone for a purpose, or if he earned this money through illegal means be it through gambling so that we can establish links," the officer said, confirming the development.