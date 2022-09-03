Private tutor held for beating two minor girls: Police

New Delhi: A private tutor was arrested for allegedly beating two minor sisters for not completing home work in northwest Delhi, police said on Friday. The police received information about the incident at Bhalswa Dairy police station on Wednesday.



During enquiry, the complainant said his three daughters go to 'Kuldeep Sir tuition Class' in Mukundpur. On Wednesday, when his two daughter returned home, they both were had injury marks on their body, a senior police officer said.

They both said their teacher Kuldeep has beaten them. The medical examinations of both the children were conducted and based on the statement of the complainant, a case was registered following which Kuldeep was arrested on Wednesday, the officer said.

Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal had accused the teacher of physically assaulting two girls, aged six and eight years, for not completing their homework in northeast Delhi.

"Little girls aged six and eight were locked in a room and brutally beaten up by their tuition teacher for not doing their homework. The scars on the girls' bodies are heart rending.

"I am issuing a notice to Delhi Police. The teacher should be arrested," Maliwal wrote in a tweet in Hindi.

The DCW said the father of the two children had informed them that his two daughters take tuition from a teacher in their neighbourhood.

On Wednesday evening, when they returned from their tuition, they were crying profusely, and one girl had even become unconscious, the panel said.

During enquiry, the girls informed that their tuition teacher had beaten them brutally for not completing their homework. They stated that the teacher had locked them inside a room and thrashed them with a plastic pipe, the

DCW said.

There were several bruises on their body and the girls were taken to a hospital where they were treated upon, it said.

"This is a very serious matter," the panel said.

The DCW sought a copy of the FIR registered in the matter along with a detailed action taken report by September 6.