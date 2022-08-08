Millennium Post
Private liquor vend employees in Capital stare at uncertain future

BY Agencies7 Aug 2022 7:15 PM GMT

New Delhi: To explore alternative livelihood options or go back to their hometowns — the dilemma clouts the minds of those working at private liquor vends in Delhi, which are set to shut shop from September 1.

They are faced with uncertainty due to the city government's decision to revert to the old excise policy that will lead to a closure of private liquor vends from September 1.

Ramdutt Prajapati (45), a salesman at a Lajpat Nagar liquor vend, said the fate of those working in the industry is at stake as they have no idea if the government will allow the private players to operate even after it comes up with a new policy.

"I have no other skill than selling products, so I will try to find a similar job. If nothing works out, I may have to resort to selling fruits or vegetables but I cannot afford to sit idle at home as I have a kid and a wife to feed," Prajapati said.

Manish Vyas (39), who works at a liquor store in Ashok Vihar, is clueless about his future, forcing him to mull the option of relocating to his hometown in Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh.

"It is devastating to lose your job when you have responsibilities. I have no idea what will I do once the shop is shut next month. I will have to return to my hometown if I fail to get a new job," he said.

The Delhi government had made retail liquor sale completely private with its new excise policy implemented on November 17, 2021. The policy has been recalled recently in the backdrop of the lieutenant governor recommending a CBI probe into it.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia recently said the government will revert to the old excise policy regime and operate liquor stores through four of its corporations from September 1.

However, it is not clear whether private licences will also be issued by the government.

Agencies

