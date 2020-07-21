Private hosps start home-care facilities for Covid patients

New Delhi: Private hospitals in Delhi have started providing home-care facilities for Covid patients who are choosing home isolation. The move is not new, but has merely been incorporated with the previous package where personal nurses were provided for patients at their homes. A Covid patient in West Delhi area has contacted Manipal Hospital for a home-care service, after which a nurse was provided to the patient. However, officials at Manipal Hospital say there is no Covid specific home-care facility.

"In Delhi, there are other chains which are doing this, but we have decided to not start it so early because if the patient is getting admitted then they need to stay in the hospital for 10 days as per the government discharge criteria," said an official from the hospital.

However, the official added that for OPD patients, who wish to have some kind of monitoring hospital is arranging facilities for that. Many hospitals have their own nurses to take care of additional work, some already have well-established home-care structured programmes and outsource it to their own services.

Hospitals like Max have begun providing treatment at home to Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms. There are various packages for home-care facilities, depending on the symptoms of the patient and the type of machine they are using. The Covid patient who is availing this facility has said that they are being charged Rs 3,000 per day by Manipal

Hospital.