Private hosp de-listed as COVID facility after fire

new delhi: The Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi government to ensure that all COVID-19 patients are removed from a private hospital here which has been de-registered by the authorities following a fire incident, within a period of 15 days.



The government had informed the court that Ujala Cygnus Orthocare Hospital had been de-registered as a COVID-19 hospital and it "cannot be used as a hospital any further". Delhi government's additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose also submitted that because of this fire incident, no fresh admissions are to be taken in the hospital and the existing infected patients and admitted here will be transferred to some other facility. mpost