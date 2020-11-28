Prisons: Creche facility temporarily suspended after two kids test +ve

New Delhi: After having hit jail staff and inmates alike twice, the COVID-19 pandemic has now struck the creche facility in Delhi's prisons, which was temporarily suspended by authorities here after two children there tested positive for the virus now.



"We have been taking precautionary measures from time to time and when we found out about this, we suspended the creche service temporarily," said Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel. As per the official, children are now kept with their mothers in the barracks. "Proper diet and medical support are ensured," the official said.

According to prison authorities, two children were detected positive for the contagious virus. The first case was reported on November 2, after which the boy later recovered. On November 16, another child had tested positive. "She is admitted to GTB hospital along with her mother. Her condition is alright," the official said.

As per officials, the creche is only for day-time activities and the children stay with their mothers otherwise. There are a total of 24 children (10 in Tihar women's jail and 14 in Mandoli women's jail). "We give focus on the health and nutrition of children as well as their mothers," the official said.

Before COVID-19, a school-type environment was given to creches where children wearing school uniforms, carrying school bags came to the creches to study but after COVID-19, people from some NGOs used to visit prisons to teach these children.

This was eventually stopped, following which the prison staff started giving these children lessons.

The first Covid-19 case inside the Tihar prison complex was reported on May 13. According to data shared by the prison authorities on November 27, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi Prisons stood at 17, including 16 jail staff and one inmate.