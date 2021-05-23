Priority now to vaccinate: CM

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that even as Covid cases are coming down in the city, the Delhi government's first and foremost priority is to figure out a way to vaccinate the Capital's 2.5 crore-strong population. He said that his government is willing to spend whatever it takes to procure these vaccines.



"We have made all the arrangements in Delhi such that we can vaccinate all the people of Delhi within three months. But there is a paucity of vaccines all over the country. It is being said that a third wave will emerge. We have to be completely prepared for the third wave.

"It is our first and foremost agenda that vaccines are administered. If the vaccines are administered then probably the third wave might not

emerge. If all are vaccinated then probably, we can be protected from the third wave," the CM said.

The chief minister said, "We are making preparations for vaccinating everyone as soon as possible, trying that maximum vaccines can be administered by talking to everyone, the central government, the companies, the foreign companies, I myself am talking to them." The CM said it does not matter at what cost the vaccines are made available and that the Delhi government will spend whatever is required from its budget. "We should get the vaccines for the people of Delhi by every possible means,'' the chief minister said.

But as the Delhi government prepares to procure vaccines from the international market directly, for which it has already floated a tender, it is also preparing for the third wave by ramping up the health infrastructure in the city, the CM said.

"How many beds will be needed, how many ICU beds will be needed, how much oxygen would be needed, if there is a need to buy an oxygen tanker or not, whether there is a need to create an oxygen storage tank, all of these preparations are simultaneously being done. I pray to God that a third wave does not emerge and I pray to God that everyone stays happy, peaceful and healthy," CM said.