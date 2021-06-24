Priority is to ensure kids' safety: WCD Min

New Delhi: Delhi Women and Child Development minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Wednesday said the city government's priority is to keep every child safe in the wake of a possible third wave of the Coronavirus. Gautam was speaking at a programme organized at Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital in Jahangirpuri.



"The Delhi government is committed to keeping every child safe in the wake of a possible third wave of the coronavirus. Delhiites can defeat the coronavirus by mass vaccination and strict adherence to corona rules," he said.

"Being the Minister of Women and Child Development, it is my duty to keep an eye on the preparedness in hospitals and child care institutions, anticipating the potential danger for children in Delhi," he added.

Expressing concern over the availability of vaccines, he said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi has the capacity to vaccinate the entire population in a very short time "but the Centre is unable to provide adequate number of vaccine doses".