Principals & teachers are pilots of Delhi Edu Revolution: Dy CM

New Delhi: Principals and teachers of Delhi government schools are pilots of the Delhi Education Revolution which is being admired all over the world today, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday while interacting with the new cohort of 30 principals from Delhi government schools and education department officials who will be heading on a new journey of professional enrichment at the University of Cambridge, UK, next week.



Their visit is part of the Delhi government's flagship initiative to provide 8 days of leadership training to the principals at the Cambridge university and exposure to some of the world's best education practices being implemented at UK schools. This is the second cohort of the year and fourteenth so far that will be attending this training at the University of Cambridge from October 10 onwards.

While motivating the principals, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "Your hard work and efforts have made Delhi government schools the most preferred choice among the children and parents of Delhi."

He further advised them and said that they should go to Cambridge with an open mind to absorb their best practices and try to think of adapting those practices to help Delhi government schools for the better. In the case of digital technologies, they must focus on the purpose that is being resolved with their usage and how that can be incorporated in our system. A new research component has been added this year to expand the horizon of leadership training. This will help them become a lead learner and enhance their capabilities as a leader. Sisodia further said, "The University of Cambridge is known for developing the most unique assessment practices and during this visit to Cambridge our school principals will get an exposure to this and learn from it so that those assessment best practices can be adopted in Delhi too. This will help us develop student-centric assessment practices that will focus on reducing stress from students' lives."