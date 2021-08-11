Priest in town for Upadhyay event attacked in Dasna Devi temple

Ghaziabad: A priest from Bihar, who was staying at Ghaziabad's Dasna Devi Temple, to attend arrested SC lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay's "Bharat Jodo" event at Jantar Mantar, was on Tuesday morning brutally attacked with a paper cutter inside the premises of the Ghaziabad temple, of which the head priest in Yati Narsinghanand, infamous for his hate speeches against Muslims and their religion.



The police are yet to make any breakthrough in the case even as Narsinghanand insisted that he was the intended target of the attack but that the attacker had mistook someone else for him.

The injured priest was identifies as Swami Nareshanand (58) from Samastipur district. He is being operated upon at a nearby hospital but remains critical. Heavy police force has been deployed at the temple to maintain law and order.

On August 7, Nareshanad, had come to Dasna Devi temple and next day, went to Jantar Mantar in support of Ashwani Upadhayay. He came back on August 9 morning and around 3am on Tuesday, he was attacked by unknown persons while he was sleeping. Six more people, who came from several places including Rajasthan, Bihar to support Upadhayay were also living at the temple along with the victim but none of them knew when he was attacked.

Cops said that the accused men attacked him with a paper cutter, in which the priest sustained severe injuries to his throat and abdomen.

Dr Iraj Raja, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Ghaziabad said that the four CCTV cameras which are installed at the gate are working but the cameras installed inside the premises by temple authorities are not working

properly.

"Police have registered an FIR under IPC sections 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 307 (attempt to murder) against unidentified persons," the officer said.