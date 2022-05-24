Press Club of India election results out

new delhi: The results of the elections held at the Press Club of India were declared on Sunday in which Umakant Lakhera and Manoranjan Bharti have won as president and vice president respectively. Vinay Kumar will be the new secretary general whereas Swati Mathur won for the post of joint secretary and Chander Shekhar Luthra for the post of treasurer.



The elected members of the managing committee are Adesh Rawal, Amit Panday, Amrita Madhukalya, Anish Kumar, Kritika Sharma, M. Abdul Bari Masoud, Manvender Vashist, Mayank Singh, MD Mehtab Alam, Mihir Gautam, Rahil Chopra, Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty, Shemin Joy, Telaprolu Srinivas Rao, Vinayak Bhushan Padmadeo and Vineeta Thakur.

This was a historic win at PCI with the highest number of votes ever polled and an entire panel won for the first time.

A tweet from the PCI page post victory read: "We strive to work harder to make the press club an inclusive and glorious space, with the involvement of all our members."