Press Club of India election results out
new delhi: The results of the elections held at the Press Club of India were declared on Sunday in which Umakant Lakhera and Manoranjan Bharti have won as president and vice president respectively. Vinay Kumar will be the new secretary general whereas Swati Mathur won for the post of joint secretary and Chander Shekhar Luthra for the post of treasurer.
The elected members of the managing committee are Adesh Rawal, Amit Panday, Amrita Madhukalya, Anish Kumar, Kritika Sharma, M. Abdul Bari Masoud, Manvender Vashist, Mayank Singh, MD Mehtab Alam, Mihir Gautam, Rahil Chopra, Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty, Shemin Joy, Telaprolu Srinivas Rao, Vinayak Bhushan Padmadeo and Vineeta Thakur.
This was a historic win at PCI with the highest number of votes ever polled and an entire panel won for the first time.
A tweet from the PCI page post victory read: "We strive to work harder to make the press club an inclusive and glorious space, with the involvement of all our members."
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Furnish audit reports on MCD's solid waste management: Atishi23 May 2022 7:32 PM GMT
Delhi riots 2020: CAA protests against unjust law; not against...23 May 2022 7:31 PM GMT
MCD unified, now pay employees' pending salaries: AAP tells Centre23 May 2022 7:31 PM GMT
AAP calls BJP's 'pol khol abhiyan' a failure23 May 2022 7:31 PM GMT
'Enrolment in Delhi govt schools up by 21% in last 7 years'23 May 2022 7:30 PM GMT