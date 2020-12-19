Prepare for serious debate on education instead of fake tweeting, says Dy CM

New Delhi: After having declared that the Aam Aadmi Party would fight it out in the Assembly elections of 2022 in Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday escalated his war of words with ministers in the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet, demanding that a time and place be announced for a debate on the education reforms brought in by the Delhi government and the Uttar Pradesh



government.

After the UP Education Minister had claimed government schools were in better condition in his state than in Delhi, Sisodia had said he was ready to debate the minister on education reforms of both governments and added that he would be visiting the state on December 22 for the

debate.

The recent salvo comes after Cabinet Minister Siddhart Nath Singh tweeted old and misleading photographs of school buildings in Delhi, trying to portray that the government infrastructure for education was crumbling in the Capital.

"Prepare for a serious debate on education instead of photoshopping lies, and fake tweeting," Sisodia said while ridiculing the claims.

Delhi's Education Minister said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's education model is based on truth and honesty — one that cannot be challenged by spreading false news, and lies.

"When AAP announced it will be contesting the UP elections, the BJP minister got hassled. But when he could not find any negative news about the government schools in Delhi, he resorted to sharing fake news," Sisodia

said.

The Deputy CM said that the fake and photoshopped news articles were outdated and old. He said that the first photograph dates back to 2016 from a school in Sonia Vihar and that the UP leader deliberately posted the photoshopped news clip by removing the date so he could portray it as a recent

photograph.

"However, in reality, the school has been transformed and the current building is in fact in a good condition. Spreading such malicious lies does not suit the ministers of Yogiji's government," Sisodia said.

The Deputy Chief said that the second image is of a school in Pul Bangash from 2016. "It's currently a heritage building as the school was shifted to a new building, and the photograph is simply of an empty building," he

said.

"As for the third image, and news clip, which reported water leakage at a school in Narela, no such school exists in Narela. Finally, the fourth news clip also dates back to 2016, which reported one teacher for 80 students," Sisodia said.

Sisodia said that if Yogiji's ministers could only dig out news clips of Delhi government schools from four years ago, then it's a clear sign of the success of Delhi government schools.