Preparations underway for August serosurvey

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 1,035 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.33 lakh, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,907, authorities said. Twenty-six more fatalities have been recorded in the city, according to the official health bulletin. However, the

Capital reported that 1,126 patients had recovered, taking total recoveries here to 1,18,633 with an active case count of 10,770, the lowest it has been in several weeks.

Moreover, the Delhi government said that a total of 5,894 patients are in home isolation and 4,345 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by people under quarantine, including travellers who have returned on board Vande Bharat Mission flights and those under bilateral bubbles. It added that the city has close to 13,000 COVID-19 beds vacant as of Wednesday.

The daily health bulletin showed that a total of 17,392 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which 5,074 were RT-PCR tests and 12,318 were rapid antigen tests. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took stock of testing in the wake of the Delhi High Court taking note of the declining number of RT-PCR tests here. The number of containment zones stood at 704.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government is gearing up to conduct the first of its proposed monthly Serological survey from August 1 to 5. A senior official in the health department said it would be conducted using the same methodology used by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He added that over 20,000 samples will be collected from all 11 districts of the city and that a detailed plan for proceeding with the survey will be sent to district officials soon.