Preparations in full swing at Ramlila Maidan

New Delhi: With less than 24 hours left for Sunday's swearing-in ceremony of Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi Chief Minister for the third successive term, preparations were on in full swing at the historic Ramlila Maidan.

While Kejriwal and the ground have a special connection, the event is even more special for both -- the city and the party.

It was from here that the 51-year-old had announced his entry into politics during the Anna Hazare-led India Against Corruption movement.

The ground is under the jurisdiction of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. The preparations, however, are being done by the Delhi government, NDMC and the Public Works Department.

Setting up of chairs to establishing mobile toilets and water facilities are in the final stage. AAP Delhi unit chief Gopal Rai will visit the Ramlila ground later in the day to assess the preparedness.