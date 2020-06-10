Pregnant woman's death: DM takes action against hospitals

Noida: Following a report submitted by the two-member committee constituted to probe the death of an eight-month pregnant woman who was turned away by eight hospitals across Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad, the District Magistrate of Noida has now taken action against the responsible officials who were found to be at fault and a report in this regard has also been sent to the state government.



As per news reports that were prominently published in Millennium Post, an eight-month pregnant woman died when a frantic 13-hour hospital hunt across two districts had failed to find her a bed. It came to light that the 30-year-old victim was taken to at least eight hospitals by her husband, including government run hospitals before she died in the ambulance, just outside a health facility in Greater Noida on June 5. The committee's probe has now found that the director, a doctor of the Centre-run ESIC hospital in Noida and the driver of the ambulance were guilty of allegedly referring the woman to the district hospital in Sector 30 of Noida, despite availability of ventilators and other facilities at the public hospital.

"The report has been sent to chief secretary (labour department), Uttar Pradesh, secretary (labour department), Central government director general (life insurance) UP, highlighting negligence from the concerned officials and to take appropriate actions against them," said Suhas LY, District Magistrate, GB Nagar.

Further, the inquiry report has also found the role of a female ward helper and staff nurse of the district hospital guilty, as they apparently turned away the victim without informing any senior officials. The report also mentioned that in many similar incidents that have come to light from the district hospital, Chief Medical Superintendent Dr. Vandana Sharma had been instructed to act on the same but no proper action had been initiated by her.

The DM has recommended that the Principal Secretary to transfer the CMS and take appropriate action against the two other employees. The DM has also directed the CMO to issue notices to a private hospital involved in the incident and lodge FIRs against those found guilty after a technical committee examines the details.

Meanwhile, the NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of the Noida woman who was forced to deliver a baby girl on a pavement outside the district hospital. The NCW has written to the health minister seeking directions for hospitals to not turn away patients requiring emergency attention.