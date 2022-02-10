Precast construction technique being employed for RRTS corridor: NCRTC

New Delhi: Precast construction technique is being employed on a massive scale in the construction of India's first Regional Rapid Transit System corridor, in a bid to minimise public inconvenience and for timely completion of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut passageway, said National Capital Region Transport Corporation on Wednesday.

In precast concrete construction, the majority of structural members are manufactured away from the construction site after which they are brought to the project site.

In a statement, NCRTC informed that all elevated RRTS Stations of Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Muradnagar, Modinagar North, Modinagar south and all elevated stations of Meerut, including concourse and platform level are constructed with the help of Pre-cast primary and secondary beams, Pier arms etc.

More than 70 to 80 per cent of the structural elements are being pre-casted and erected on with Auto Launching Gantries and advanced high-capacity cranes for viaduct and stations. This whole process runs parallel to on-site construction which reduces overall project duration significantly, it further stated.

The NCRTC added that these beams and arms casted at the casting yards and joined together at stations and viaducts using high-capacity rigs and cranes. The NCRTC, a joint venture company of the Government of India and the states of Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, and Delhi, is mandated with implementing the Regional Rapid Transit System project across the NCR. Even ancillary works like RCC drain, Water harvesting pits etc., have also been designed as pre-cast to ensure quality and saving time during construction, it said.

"Elevated RRTS Viaduct is already being constructed using launching gantries which lifts and joins segments of the girder to construct a viaduct. Pre-casting is being used innovatively for this project with some of the structures being pre-casted first time in the country for such large-scale complex project," the statement read.