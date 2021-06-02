Pre-arrest bail denied to man in dowry death case

new delhi: A Delhi court has refused to grant pre-arrest bail to a man in connection with an alleged dowry death case, noting that the allegations against him are "prima facie serious in nature".



Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Kumar Singh said it was not a fit case for grant of anticipatory bail as the investigating officer has placed documents to suggest that the victim was subjected to cruelty by husband and in-laws.

Prima facie, the allegations against the accused are serious in nature and as such I am of the considered opinion that it is not a fit case to grant anticipatory bail, the judge said in an order passed on May 31.

The judge also considered the reply of the investigating officer of the case, who stated that parents of the deceased have recordings and diary entries written by her explaining that she was subjected to cruelty by her husband and in-laws.

During the hearing, the counsel of the accused claimed that he was being framed in the case but the prosecutor said there was a demand for dowry and circumstances compelled her to commit suicide.

According to the Delhi Police, the deceased women got married with Abhishek Kumar in 2019 but after the marriage, her husband and in-laws allegedly tortured her for dowry, following which she committed suicide on May 4, 2021. A case was registered Tigri Police station in Sangam Vihar against the accused the next day.