Pre-arrest bail denied to honeytrap accused

New Delhi: Noting that it was a case of "honey trap" where the allegation against the petitioner were that she had threatened the complainant of filing a fake rape case and demanded money worth Rs 2 lakh from him, the Delhi HC has denied the anticipatory bail of a woman.



A single-judge bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad rejected the application for anticipatory bail moved by one Ishu, who has been booked by the Delhi Police under IPC sections 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, etc with intent to commit an offence), 389 (Putting person in fear of accusation of offence, in order to commit extortion) and 34 (Common intention). As per the case records, the complainant in the case, one Rishab Jain, stated that he runs a marble and tiles shop in the city and that on April 1, one Nikhil Bhattal, whom he knew, came to his shop and asked for some good quality marble stones for renovation of his residence and later on invited him to his house.

After he went to his house, he was introduced to Nikhil's girlfriend, Ishu. The complainant alleged that she gave him a drink which made him unconscious. On regaining consciousness, he allegedly found her "rubbing his private part".

After this, Jain alleges that both Nikhil and Ishu have been repeatedly harassing him by asking for a mobile phone, TV and Rs 2 lakh in cash failing which they threatened him of filing a fake rape case.