Prayers at Jama Masjid; some mosques may postpone opening

New Delhi: The Jama Masjid of Delhi opened with caution on Monday as Muslims offered prayers inside the mosque after almost two and a half months. However, some mosques in the Capital decided to remain closed and delay opening as a precautionary measure despite the government allowing the opening of the places of worship.



In Okhla, several mosques remained closed as the management of the mosques in consultation with the local Muslims decided to postpone the opening in the wake of the pandemic. The management of Babul Ilm mosque in Okhla Vihar, Jamia Nagar circulated a message to residents that the mosque would remain closed for daily prayers.

"It has been decided to postpone the opening of the mosque for some more time as the situation is still not good in Delhi. It is requested that Muslims in the area should offer Namaz at home until a decision on the opening of the mosque is taken. This is for the benefit of the community and to avoid the spread of Coronavirus," the message read.

Also, in the adjoining areas of Johri Farm, Gazzar Manzil and Noor Nagar, many mosques decided to keep the doors closed for some more days. In Jama Masjid, limited number of people attended the mosque and offered prayers maintaining social distancing. The Shahi Imam Ahmed Bukhari had already asked the Muslims to carry their own Janamaz (prayer mat) to the mosque and also perform Wuzu at home.

In Seelampur and Jafrabad, the mosques did open but with caution. The number of people offering prayers was almost half the usual number in normal days. "Not many people were present in the mosque. The strength was almost half. It seems many have decided to stay at home and pray because of the Covid crisis" said Raunak Ali, a resident of Jafrabad.