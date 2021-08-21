Prashant Vihar: Two colleagues behind sweeper's murder, held

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday said they have arrested two people, including an accountant, for killing a sweeper in the Prashant Vihar area.



Police identified the accused as Pawan Kumar (26) and Ravi Singh Chauhan (26). They were arrested from a building in the Prashant Vihar area. "Both accused and the deceased were working in the same company. The reason behind the murder was a verbal spat related to clothes between them. It took place few days before the incident," the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said on August 18 at 8:48 am, they received a PCR call regarding a male body lying near Japanese Park.

"We found stab injuries on the body. During further investigation his identity was revealed as Salman Ali, who lived in Kanjhawala," he said.

Special staff of Rohini district under Brahmjit Singh ACP (Operation) was tasked to crack the case. "We got information that two accused who were suspects in the case were present in Crowne Heights building and were doing job in one Radhika Exports company," the official said adding that both were questioned and they confessed the crime.

"Kumar was having enmity with Salman as he had a verbal spat with him at the workplace," the official said. Accused first strangulated Salman and then stabbed him.

"Kumar works as an accountant in the same company where the deceased used to work as a cleaner. Ravi Singh works in the account branch of the same company with accused Kumar," the official said adding that they are conducting a raid to nab the other accused.