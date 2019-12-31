Pragati Maidan Metro station christened as Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government's Naming Committee on Tuesday passed the decision to rename Pragati Maidan Metro station as Supreme Court Metro station. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced the decision of Delhi government's Naming Committee at a press conference held at the Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday, in the presence of Delhi's PWD and Urban Development Minister Stayendar Jain.



"The Naming Committee decided to name Mukarba Chowk after Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra and Mehrauli Badarpur Road after Acharya Mahapragya. The committee also decided to rename

Pragati Maidan Metro Station as Supreme Court Metro Station", said the Deputy Chief Minister.

"Mukarba Chowk is one of the most important junctions in the country. Naming the Chowk as well as the flyover after Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra who was martyred in the Kargil War in 1999 can inspire the people of Delhi and those who come to Delhi. Few months before the parents of Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra visited Delhi and requested to honour the martyr. This decision is a deserving tribute to Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra", the Deputy Chief Minister added.

"The demand to change the name of Pragati Maidan Metro Station in the Blue Line of DMRC to Supreme Court Metro Station was made by the Supreme Court in September 2019. The request to change the Mehrauli Badarpur

Road to Acharya Shri Mahapragya was initiated by people of the area and various organisations", said the Deputy Chief Minister.

Delhi government also announced the decision to change the following names: Lajpat Nagar Flyover as Sri Jhoole Lal Setu and Shakti Nagar Chowk as Bhagwan Mahavir Chowk.

The Naming Committee also decided board and stone signage at Maharshi Dayanand Chowk in place of Rani Bagh, and re-install the signboards of Acharya Tulsi Marg at different places from Andheria Mod to Gurugram.

"The changes are to be made effective in a

month", said the Deputy Chief Minister.