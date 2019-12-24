Pradhan launches IGL's long-haul CNG buses; to enable intercity travel

New Delhi: In a boost to intercity CNG-based public transport, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday unveiled first long-distance CNG buses that can travel up to 1,000 km on a single fill of environment-friendly fuel.



While the government has been giving a big push for use of gas as a transportation fuel in cities, the use of the fuel that is cheaper than diesel on interstate public transport buses was inhibited by limited capacity.

As against steel storage cylinders on conventional CNG fitted buses stocking 80-100 kg of CNG, a new composite cylinder can take 225 to 275 kg, he said at an event to unveil five buses with higher capacity bottles. The project, executed by Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), will see five buses initially plying between Delhi and Dehradun by the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation (UTC).

"The CNG fuel in the new composite cylinders is enough for the buses to make a round trip to Dehradun," Pradhan said adding similar pilots will soon be launched on buses going to Agra, Chandigarh, and Jaipur from Delhi.

Shortly, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) will commercially launch hydrogen-mixed CNG that is more cleaner than compressed natural gas (CNG), he said.

"Delhi has witnessed a revolution in the shift towards cleaner, gas-based fuels," he said.

"IGL was formed in 1998 to supply CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households in the national capital and adjoining cities. Between 1998 and 2014, 340 CNG dispensing stations were set up. And in five years from 2014 alone, 175 new stations have been set up," he said.

Piped natural gas connections have increased from 5 lakh to 12 lakh, he said. "Over 1,000 PNG connections are being provided daily in the national capital region (NCR)," he said. "Long haul CNG buses originating from Delhi to other locations will further drive this shift towards cleaner gas-based fuels. This will improve overall ease of living of people by mitigating the problem of air pollution, ensuring a cleaner environment and reducing waiting time at CNG stations," he said.