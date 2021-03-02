Power Ministry official duped of over Rs 70k

New Delhi: On the pretext of online food items, an undersecretary with the Ministry of Power was duped of more than Rs 74,000. As per the complainant, he placed an order on Facebook based on an advertisement that read "buy one thali get two thalis on first order".

"When the complainant called on contact number mentioned on the advertisement, the caller sent one link to the complainant, " police said.

After clicking the link, he was asked to share debit card details. When all the details were filled in, more than Rs 74,000 was debited from the account. The complainant blocked the card and informed the police.

A case under appropriate sections was registered. Police said the number of cybercrime cases reported in the national Capital spiked during last year's lockdown period, from nearly 2,000 in March to over 4,000 in May, as fraudsters adopted new methods to cheat people.



