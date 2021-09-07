Power company to hire 3,000 linemen

Raipur: Chhattisgarh state power holding company has decided to double the recruiting post of lineman as the company has invited online application for 3000 post of lineman. Previous recruitment advertisement was released for 1500 post which is now 3000. After Chhattisgarh state formation, it is the first time that such bulk recruitment is done on regular basis. Local people will be eligible to such post.

To provide job opportunity to lower and middle income people such post has been created with minimum qualification of 10th pass. Last date for online application is September 20, 2021. Application can be submitted on company website www.cspc.co.in. Power Company Chairman Ankit Anand stated that the recruitment is just double the previous recruitment advertisement. The post increased from 1500 to 3000. The new recruitment will be for region like Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, Rajnandgaon for almost 2434 seats.

Tribal dominated areas like Bastar and Sarjuga will have 261 and 305 regular posts in which 334 posts for schedule caste and 813 for schedule tribe and 479 for other below categories. Rest 1374 posts are unreserved. For Bastar and Sarjuga only localities will be eligible to apply but for Raipur, Bilaspur, Raigarh, Durg, Rajnandgaon candidates from any district can apply.