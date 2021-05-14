Potable water production reduced to 60-65 MGD, says DJB

New Delhi: Delhi's daily potable water production has reduced to around 60 to 65 MGD. The production of potable water has reduced due to shortage of raw water supply from Haryana, the Delhi Jal Board said on Thursday.

Vice Chairperson, Delhi Jal Board Thursday convened an online meeting of senior officials of the Delhi Jal Board, along with Member (Water) and Chief Engineers. During the meeting, Chadha emphasised on water requirements of health care establishments including Covid facilities especially in these tough times.

"It is a fact that due to severe shortage of raw water supply from Haryana, there is an overall reduction of 60-65 MGD in the water production of Delhi Jal Board, which is adversely affecting the potable water supply in many parts of Delhi, especially the tail-end of the command areas," said Raghav Chadha, DJB vice chairman.