Postpone NEET & JEE, says Sisodia

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday urged the Central government once again to either postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) or find an alternative way of conducting them but not expose 28 lakh students to the deadly coronavirus. While a large section of students say they would rather have the exams postponed or cancelled for the year, another section of the students is calling for the exams to be held, worried they might fall behind. Sisodia also attended the concluding ceremony of the first online Entrepreneurship (EMC) Bootcamp in Delhi government schools. The camp included 14 batches and each consisted of 25 to 32 students.