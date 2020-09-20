Postal dept official found dead inside his car in city

New Delhi: A 50-year-old man allegedly shot himself dead in his car on Saturday in Dilshad Garden area of Shahdara district, police said. The deceased has been identified as Manish Taneja, a resident of Pocket-A, Dilshad Garden, they said. He was a postal assistant in Jhilmil Industrial Area, police said. The information regarding the incident was received on Saturday morning, they said. Police reached the spot and found the body of Taneja lying on the driver's seat of the car parked near his flat, a senior police officer said.