Post 'misreporting' ganja seizure; graft probe on, 1 inspector-rank officer suspended

new delhi: Delhi Police has registered a corruption case against four of their own after they allegedly misreported marijuana seizure from a local drug peddler in the Jahangirpuri area. One inspector-rank official has also been suspended.

Earlier, four police personnel including two sub-inspectors of the Jahangirpuri police station were suspended for seizing 160 kg of cannabis but only reporting 1 kg as seizure. The suspended personnel include two sub-inspectors and two head constables. Sources said the police had conducted a raid in Jahangirpuri on September 11. During the raid, 160 kilograms of marijuana was recovered from one Anil. The suspended policemen allegedly wrote false information and concealed the actual seizure amount.