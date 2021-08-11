Post 'faceless services', four MLOs to be shut

New Delhi: With the Delhi government bringing online all the driving licences, registration certificate and permit-related services of its Transport department, four motor licensing offices will get closed down, according to an order of the department on Tuesday. The CM formally launched 33 faceless services, requiring online application, in a function at I.P. Estate office on Tuesday, said a Transport department officer.

Four zonal offices — IP Estate, Sarai Kale Khan, Janakpuri and Vasant Vihar — are being closed and their Vahan and Sarathi related work will be looked after by motor licensing offices of South zone, Raja Garden and Dwarka, respectively, stated the order.

The four MLO offices, although closed for public dealing, will serve as facilitation centres for public who are not having access to computers to file online applications.