Positivity up to 0.12%, 85 new cases, 1 death

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 85 new Covid cases on Sunday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.36 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,054. One fatality has been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the health department.

As many as 83 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.12 per cent. The case tally stands at 14,36,350 in the national capital, including 14,10,714 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 582, of which 172 are in home isolation. Meanwhile, The Delhi health department on Sunday issued fresh orders asking district authorities to restrict 20 per cent doses of Covishield and 40 per cent doses of Covaxin for the first shot, officials said. The remaining doses will be reserved for the second shot till the supply situation improves, an official said.

"We have issued fresh orders today (Sunday). The first and second dose of Covishield and Covaxin will now be administered in 20:80 and 40:60 ratio, respectively, at government centres,'' the official said. The Delhi government had on July 22 ordered that only the second dose of Covishield vaccine will be administered at government inoculation centres till July 31 due to limited supply.

Also, only 20 per cent of the Covaxin stock was being used for the first dose due to its ''irregular delivery cycles''. The cumulative number of doses administered in the city so far has reached 1,01,04,760, of which 26,71,681 are second doses.