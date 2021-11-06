Positivity rises to 0.14%; Rs 1,544 cr approved to keep fighting COVID

New Delhi: Delhi on Friday recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 32 fresh cases, even as the positivity rate climbed to 0.14 per cent after fluctuating in the range of 0.05-0.10 per cent for the past several weeks, official data showed.

The number of cumulative cases stood at 14,40,035. The death toll from the pandemic stands at 25,091. A total of 22,603 tests — 21,195 RT-PCR tests and 1,408 rapid antigen tests — were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said. The number of active cases increased to 328 on Friday from 303 a day before, according to the bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Cabinet approved a budget of Rs 1,544 crore to bolster the health system and augment its capacity to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Delhi's fight against COVID-19 will get stronger after Delhi Cabinet's nod to the state's own 'Emergency COVID Response Package', the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement. "This budget will be spent on further enhancing testing and labs, procuring supplies, mobilising additional human resources, increasing health facilities in the hospitals and managing Covid Care Centres, among others," it said.