Positivity rate soars to 11.41%; 822 fresh cases & two deaths in a day
New Delhi: The Covid positivity rate in Delhi jumped to 11.41 per cent, the highest in the six months, as the city reported 822 new cases and two fatalities on Monday, according to the data shared by the health department here.
The national Capital had reported a positivity rate of 11.79 per cent on January 24.
The positivity rate and daily Covid cases have steadily risen in the last one week.
The city saw more than 1,000 cases for five consecutive days till Sunday. It had logged 1,891 cases on June 26, according to official data.
Delhi recorded 1,263 COVID-19 cases on Sunday with a positivity rate of 9.35 per cent.
It logged 1,333 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest single-day rise in over a month, with a positivity rate of 8.39 per cent while three more people succumbed to the viral disease.
The city saw 1,245 COVID-19 cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 7.36 per cent, and one fatality.
The national Capital had recorded 1,128 COVID-19 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 6.56 per cent, and zero death.
With the fresh infections, the Covid case tally in the national capital rose to 19,56,593 while the death toll stood at 26,313. A total of 7,205 tests were conducted the previous day to detect COVID-19.
Delhi currently has 4,274 active cases, down from 4,509 the previous day. As many as 3,161 COVID-19 patients are in home isolation.
Of the 9,405 beds reserved for coronavirus patients in Delhi hospitals, only 307 were occupied on Monday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres were lying vacant, the latest bulletin said.
There are 173 containment zones in the city at present, it added. Delhi has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and the BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have asked people not to panic as these sub-variants do not cause severe infection.
The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.
The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.
