Positivity rate now dips to 6.3%; 3,674 cases, 30 deaths in a day

New Delhi: Delhi logged 3,674 cases with a positivity rate of 6.37 per cent, while 30 more fatalities were reported, according to data shared by the city's health department on Sunday.



On Saturday, the national capital had reported 4,483 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 7.41 per cent. As many as 28 deaths were also reported.

According to the latest update, the national capital's case count has increased to 18,27,489 and the death toll to 25,827. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago was 57,686, it said.

On Friday, Delhi had recorded 4,044 cases with a positivity rate of 8.60 per cent and 25 deaths.

The day before, on Thursday, it recorded 4,291 cases with a positivity rate of 9.56 per cent and 34 deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000 mark.

Significantly, this wave of Covid has been the quickest to peak so far and the quickest to subside — as of data available with the Delhi government — keeping in line with the trends seen across the world when it came to the waves propelled by the Omicron variant.

Moreover, Covid vaccination in the city has now reached what many are calling a saturation point, following which the daily rate of vaccinations has now started dipping.

In fact, this stands true for all ages — with even eligible teen vaccinations now dipping.

According to the Co-WIN app, more than 1.69 crore people in the Capital have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the Covid vaccine.

It also shows that more than 1.23 crore people in the city have now taken both doses of the vaccine.

In addition to this, the city has now administered the precautionary third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to over 2.71 lakh people — all either healthcare workers, frontline workers or those above 60 years with comorbidities.

Most of these doses have been taken by frontline workers, with healthcare workers lagging behind.

This was largely due to the doctors and hospital workers testing positive in large numbers during the most recent wave, meaning they cannot show up for their vaccine shot for at least one month after she recovered.