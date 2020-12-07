Positivity rate dips below 4%; Jain says Delhi is emerging victorious

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 2,706 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday with the positivity rate dipping to below 4 per cent, authorities said.



The positivity rate on Thursday, Friday and Saturday had stood at 4.96 per cent, 4.78 per cent and 4.2 per cent respectively.

The relatively low number of fresh cases on Sunday came out of 73,536 tests, including 32,023 RT-PCR tests, conducted the previous day, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday tweeted: "I am glad that the third wave also seems to be getting weak. Delhi fought a v difficult war against corona."

Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted: "Delhi is emerging victorious in this war against the virus. I would request you all to continue following the three commandments- mask, social distancing and sanitisation! Be safe, Delhi."

Sixty-nine fatalities were recorded, pushing the toll in the national capital to 9,643, while the positivity rate dropped to 3.68 per cent, the bulletin said.

The active caseload on Sunday dropped to 24,693 from 26,678 the previous day.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 5,92,250. Out of 18,814 beds in COVID hospitals, 12,669 are vacant.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said on Friday if the positivity rate stayed below four per cent for five

consecutive days, it would indicate that in Delhi had

"successfully combated" the pandemic.

The National Centre for Disease Control had recently warned that Delhi needed to be prepared for about

15,000 new COVID-19 cases everyday due to the upcoming winter season-related respiratory problems, large influx of patients from outside and festive gatherings.