Positivity rate 0.1%; 1 death added on Mon

New Delhi: The national Capital reported 51 cases of COVID-19 and zero death on Tuesday as the daily positivity rate stood at 0.1 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.



The city had recorded the only death due to the viral disease in December on Monday. Seven fatalities were reported in November, four in October and five in September.

With the new cases, the Covid infection tally in the city climbed to 14,41,449. Of this, over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered. The death toll stood at 25,099.

According to the health bulletin, 50,023 tests were conducted on Monday for the detection of COVID-19, including 41,272 RT-PCR ones.

There are 376 active Covid cases in Delhi, up from 344 the previous day. Nearly 152 are in home isolation, down from 153 on Monday. The number of containment zones rose to 93 from 86.

The city had on Monday reported 40 cases of COVID-19 and one death due to the infection, while the positivity rate was 0.09 per cent.

On Monday, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the Delhi government is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation arising out of the Omicron variant and ruled out the possibility of a lockdown in the national capital.

Delhi reported its first

case of Omicron on Sunday with a 37-year-old fully vaccinated man, who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania, testing positive. The patient, a resident of Ranchi, had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2.