Posing as CBI, gang steals gold, five held

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested five members of the "Irani gang" for allegedly robbing victims across states by posing as CBI officials, here in Central Delhi's Karol Bagh.



According to police, the accused have been identified as one Mohd. Ali, Mohd. Kabli, Anwar Ali, Shoukat Ali and one Mukhtiyar Hussain.

As per police, on July 27, they received a PCR call regarding snatching of 300 grams of gold items by unknown people impersonating as CBI officers at Bank Street in Karol Bagh. "On enquiry, it was revealed that 4-5 people approached the complainant impersonating themselves as CBI officers and cheated him of his gold chains," DCP (Central) Jasmeet Singh.

Police added that it sent a team to Bhopal and found that they were travelling by train so the data of passengers was collected from IRCTC. "We found that all the five accused arrived in Delhi from Bhopal on July 26 and they had booked their return ticket on July 30," police claimed. All the accused are involved in more than 25 cases and have been declared proclaimed offenders in more than 10 cases. They are also wanted in several cases registered in West Bengal, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The accused allegedly identified well-known jewellers in the city and then targeted them by posing as CBI officials.

"Usually they approach the victim on the pretext of searching the premises, and they only recruit tall people with muscular physique so they look like police personnel," DCP Singh said.

The DCP added that all the accused are of Iranian ancestry. "They are residents of an Irani Mohalla near the railway station in Bhopal," police said.