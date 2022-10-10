Portion of road caves in at Gr Noida

Noida: Incessant rainfall for more than past 24 hours has led to a portion of road cave in, near an under construction builder's site in sector 1 of Greater Noida West on Sunday. While no casualty has been reported in the incident, the repair work was immediately started by Greater Noida Authority.



The incident took place under the Bisrakh police station limits. The road situated adjacent to Express Astra builder sank around 20 feet deep into the ground due to rain. After getting the information, Greater Noida Authority and police team reached the spot.

"Following the incident, the authority immediately covered the portion of road and started repair work. The traffic was diverted with the help of traffic police department and JCB machines and dumpers were used to perform repair work," said Salil Yadav, General Manager (project), Greater Noida Authority.

"Prima facie, it appears that the incident took place due to the excavation of the basement at builder's site. After the repair work is completed, the builder will be charged penalty and notice for recovery will be issued," added Yadav