Portion of Gandhi Maidan parking lot to open soon

New Delhi: In a rush to inaugurate the still incomplete Gandhi Maidan parking lot, an important part of the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project, the North MCD has now decided to open it up partially, with the Standing Committee Chairperson saying they would throw it open in the next 10-15 days.



A senior official from the civic body said that initially the work on the project was delayed due to Covid-19 and since then it has been lagging on. The multi-level parking lot will also serve as a commercial complex with 2,338 car parking facilities in place. However, approximately 1,000 car parking spaces will be opening soon as per North MCD Standing Committee Chairman Jogi Ram Jain.

Jain added, "We should be able to inaugurate a part of it in 10-15 days, the project was delayed due to Covid-19." The 4.5 acres structure is being constructed near the Chandni Chowk Metro station and is an important part of the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project. The structure will provide relief to many traders in the several markets around the area such as Nai Sarak, Khari Baoli, Kinari Bazaar, Moti Bazaar, etc.

North MCD had former Health Minister Harsh Vardhan set up the foundation stone for the 6 level car parking structure in March 2019.

The Gandhi Maidan parking lot previously had the space to park 650 cars, the proposal for the new structure was initially proposed in 2013 as per the Senior North MCD official. The Delhi High Court had asked North MCD to follow through with the project in 2018 instead of constantly delaying it and losing revenue over it.

The civic body was supposed to complete the project in September 2020 initially, which was delayed to January 2022 but they have not been able to follow through with their own deadline.

North MCD has failed to acknowledge several of their own deadlines in regards to the Gandhi Maidan Parking structure and is unable to complete the project even now despite promising otherwise.