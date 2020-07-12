Poorly educated & unguarded ATMs an easy target for card cloners in Capital

New Delhi: Poorly educated people in unguarded ATMs have now become easy targets for criminals looking to clone ATM cards in the National Capital Region. The Delhi Police on Sunday said that they had arrested two people involved in seven such cases, who had claimed to learn the technique by watching videos on the internet.



DCP (Outer) A Koan said that on the basis of intelligence, two suspicious persons (later identified as Johny and Rohit) were spotted riding on a motorcycle in Nangloi by a police team. "During their cursory search, knives, ATM cards, mobile phones and an ATM cloning device were recovered," police said.

"During sustained interrogation of both the accused persons, it was revealed that they were found involved in seven ATM cheating cases registered in various police stations of Delhi and Haryana," the official said. During further interrogation, it was revealed that they used to visit ATM booths without a guard to help females, senior citizens in withdrawing cash from the ATM. The arrest was made by the team of SHO (Nangloi) VN Jha.

"During help, they copied, swapped their ATM card in the skimmer device. Both the accused took the help of YouTube to learn the entire process. They purchase the skimming device from an online platform," the official said adding that they suspect that both the accused committed the crimes during the lockdown. "In skimming cases, criminals install a skimming machine on ATMs and clone the ATM cards and withdraw money from the account of victims by using cloned ATM cards," the official said.

Millennium Post had earlier reported that over 2,300 ATMs in Delhi operate without security guards. According to the data, there are over 5,700 ATMs in the city. Around 950 ATMs have armed guards whereas 2,527 have unarmed guards & over 2,300 have no guards.