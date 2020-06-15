Poor testing numbers in Noida put positivity rate at nearly 7%

Noida/Ghaziabad: As Ghaziabad seems to have got its act together with regards to ramping up testing figures, neighbouring Gautam Buddh Nagar district has been entangled in controversy over purported opacity in their testing strategy for COVID-19. Even though the testing numbers for both districts differ not by too much, Ghaziabad is testing more people for the contagious disease than Noida, despite Noida recording more cases than the former.



Ghaziabad has ramped up its testing rate in the past 14 days while the total number of positive cases also continues to remain less than the neighbouring GB Nagar district.

As per official data, the total number of persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Ghaziabad till Sunday is 625 against 13,648 total samples tested. While in GB Nagar, 935 positive cases have been recorded against around 13,600 tests; giving Ghaziabad a positivity rate of 4.5 per cent and Noida a positivity rate of nearly 7 per cent.

Officials said the rate of testing went up considerably in the past 14 days in Ghaziabad but the recovery rate has consistently remained above 60 per cent which at one time had also gone past 74 per cent. Noida had been collecting a substantial number of samples every day in early April and the rate of collection was much ahead than that of Ghaziabad. However, Ghaziabad has caught up and is now also testing more than Noida.

Furthermore, the Noida administration released testing figures for the first time in 25 days on Saturday. The purported secrecy over the testing data had resulted in doubts over the effectiveness of the district's testing strategy.

In GB Nagar, the testing of samples increased from Friday after district administration set up collection centers in seven blocks and areas of the district and launched the COVID helpline — 1800-4192-211 to schedule sample collection of residents who have been exhibiting symptoms.

A senior administrative officer from Noida said that in the coming days the testing number is expected to rise as they are planning to rope in private hospitals for testing. At present, three government and two private laboratories have been conducting tests here. Four more private facilities have sought permission from authorities in this regard and are expected to begin testing in the next few days.