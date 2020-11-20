Pooja Sharma murder: 3 held

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police have arrested three persons reportedly involved on the murder of Pooja Sharma, the 26-year-old IT professional who died after being shot in the head inside a car at Golf Course Extension Road.



The three have been identified as Irshad, Jitendra and Hari Om. According to police, Irshad belongs from Nuh, Jitendra from Gurugram and Hari Om from Datia Madhya Pradesh. According to Gurugram Police the trio had been involved in robbing people and had been involved in more than 100 such crimes in last one-and-half years. They were arrested from Bhondsi area near Sohna.

Shockingly, even after knowing that they had committed a major crime of murdering a woman the three did not flee from the city and continued their snatching bids. On November 14, the three murdered a person identified as Gaurav in Gandhi Nagar area because of some differences.