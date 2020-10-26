Pollution, Corona are real Raavan of the day: Dy CM Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday urged Delhiites to defeat evils symbolised by the mythical Raavan and personified by pollution and Corona in the given times as he wished residents here a happy and safe Dussehra.



He said that Dussehra is not just a festival but also symbolises a battleground where evils of the day are fought. "We must resolve to defeat today's evils - pollution and corona,"

Sisodia said.

The Luv-Kush Ramlila Committee, which burns Ravana effigy every year at Red Fort, organised an eco-friendly symbolic event this year because of the ongoing pandemic and the pollution crisis. Sisodia performed a symbolic destruction of Raavan by shooting arrows at the effigy from his

residence.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wished his countrymen a happy Dussehra on Sunday and also referred to the pandemic as one of the evils represented by Raavan. He took to Twitter and delivered the season's greetings. He called Vijayadashami a celebration of the victory of good over evil and hoped, "Soon, the Raavan like pandemic will end humanity's courage and passion will

prevail."

The Deputy CM congratulated the Luv-Kush Ramlila Committee for setting an example of how to celebrate a pollution-free Dussehra this year - by not burning any Raavan effigies. He said that we will also have to take a pledge to celebrate a green, cracker-free and pollution-free Diwali this year.

"In our daily lives, particularly in cities, we contribute to pollution through our use of vehicular transport and other unavoidable means. But now we have to take a pledge to pollute as little as possible by acting responsibly in areas where we have choices," he

said.