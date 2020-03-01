Pollution becomes major challenge in NCR, says Haryana CM Khattar

Gurugram: Pollution is a major problem in the national Capital region said the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar who was in Gurugram this weekend. He highlighted that measures were being taken by his government to improve it. The statement by the Chief Minister comes at a time when a the pollution rating agency has rated five cities of Haryana being led by Gurugram and Faridabad as one of the most polluted cities in the world.



The only consolation for Gurugram however is that the quality of air has improved marginally and from being the most polluted city in the world, its ranking has dropped to the seventh position. "There is definitely an acknowledgment from my government side that pollution is one of the major problems in the Haryana cities. At the same time, I would like to highlight that it is a major challenge that come under the National Capital Region. The flip side of the fast-paced development has been felt in the environment. We are constantly trying to examine the measures by which we can deal with the challenge," said the Chief Minister when he was being asked about the challenge of air pollution engulfing cities of NCR.

The assurances by the Chief Minister however has failed to cut the ice with the critics who claim that the incumbent government is not serious in dealing with the environment. One of the pieces of evidence given by the opposition is the paltry sum given by the government to deal with pollution.