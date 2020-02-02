Poll officials meet cops over Shaheen Bagh situation

New Delhi: A day after Kapil Gujjar opened fire in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, Delhi Police have increased the security arrangements near the protest site. Meanwhile, local poll officials and police authorities held a meeting to take stock of the situation in Shaheen Bagh ahead of the elections.



The city police also detained over 50 protesters who were agitating against the Shaheen Bagh protest and later released them. Special Commissioner of Police Praveer Ranjan told Millennium Post that more staff have been deployed and they have increased the patrolling in the area.

"Apart from the Delhi Police, four to five companies of outside force had been deployed for area domination," the special CP said.

Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh had on Friday visited the area to assess the situation and preparedness ahead of the assembly elections.

"Because of the protest at Shaheen Bagh the road there is block and our team visited the area to map out how we will bring poll materials and other election-related material into the area to set up the poll booths in time for the election on February 8," he told.

Ranbir Singh further said, "Our analysis shows that all polling stations in that area come before the protest site as a result of which there will be no effect on polling day."

Local poll officials and police authorities also held a meeting to take stock of the situation in Shaheen Bagh ahead of the elections.