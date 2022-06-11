Poll code-related violations reported; action taken: CEO

New Delhi: Several poll code-related violations have been reported ahead of the Rajinder Nagar bypoll here, after the announcement of its date by the Election Commission, and action has been taken by authorities, a top official said on Friday.



Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh at a press conference here said these model code of conduct violations relate to defacement of public property and conducting rallies without permission, among others.

The Delhi CEO told reporters that 14 candidates are in the fray for the upcoming bypoll — three of recognised parties —AAP, BJP and Congress, three of unrecognised parties and eight as independent candidates.

Asked if any violation of model code of conduct has been reported since the date for the contest was announced by the EC, he said, "Yes, MCC violations have been reported and action also has been taken by authorities".

"Under the defacement of property act, such violations have been reported, and eight FIRs also filed — six against the AAP and two against the BJP.

"Similarly, poll code violations have also been reported for conducting rallies without permission, and police has made two DD (daily diary) entries, one each against AAP and BJP," Singh said. Overall, civic authorities have removed 15,015 posters put up in violation of the model code of conduct, he said.

"After the enforcement of the model code of conduct, 299.16 litres of liquor (with market value of more than Rs 94,906) has been seized, while 2,716 persons have been booked under CrPC and DP acts.

"Under the defacement of property act, 15,015 banners, posters and hoardings have been removed in the Rajinder Nagar constituency and other nearby areas. General observer, expenditure observer and assistant expenditure observer have also been deployed for the by-election," a statement issued by the Delhi CEO office quoting Singh said.

The CEO also said all necessary directions have been given to the District Election Officer (DEO), New Delhi, and other authorities for a smooth conduct of the by-election.

Further, the electoral roll published on June 7, 2022 (with respect to qualifying age as on January 1, 2022) will be used for Assembly Constitution-39 by-election.

Also, a single-window system at the Office of the DEO, New Delhi, is in place for issuing permissions regarding meetings, rallies, vehicles, etc. to political parties and candidates. Postal ballot facility has been extended to absentee voters senior citizens (aged above 80) and persons with disability, it said.

Further, all political parties have been advised to use eco-friendly election campaign material and avoid using single-use plastic, the statement said.

A district control room has been set up in the office of the DEO/district magistrate, New Delhi, it said.

The Delhi CEO told reporters that a total of 1,64,698 electors are eligible to cast vote in the June 23 by-election, while counting of votes will be done on June 26. Of the total number of eligible voters for the bypoll, 92,221 are male, 72,473 female and four belong to the third gender, he said. Also, 1,899 voters in this assembly seat are in the 18-19 age group, he added.