Poll authorities take measures to ensure smooth voting for elderly

New Delhi: As the national Capital voted for their political parties on Saturday, authorities tried everything to make the process peaceful and smooth. Delhi Metro started working at 4 in the morning to facilitate the polling personnel and others to reach their designated duty locations on time. At the polling stations, nurses and wheelchairs were provided to the elderly who had difficulty in moving around. "Everything is being done to make the voting process easier for the voters," said an official at the Dwarka sector – 7.



The elderlies, who had come along with their families, were accompanied by a worker who helped them move in a wheelchair. Shastri Devi a resident of Dwarka said she had come to vote for a change. "Things have changed a lot since our times, but a lot needs to be done,"

she said.

Meanwhile, medical camps were also established for necessary assistance. A voter who had broken his leg had come from a nearby camp to vote. "Voting is our right and I have come to do just that," he said. On the other hand, drinking water facilities were also placed for the people on duty and officials alike.

In a unique initiative creche for children of parents on duty and those coming to vote was also set up at different places. Voters with children could leave the child under the care of the officials, especially kept so that people could vote at ease.

This election also witnessed a disabled-friendly process, with ramps established at every nook and corner. The ramp makes it easier for people in a wheelchair.

On the other hand, residents of southwest Delhi were welcomed with three model booths offering red carpet welcome to voters as polling started for the Assembly elections. In Dwarka at a model pink polling booth, all women officials had been deputed by the administration.