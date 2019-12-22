Political parties playing politics over unauthorised colonies: CM

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while inaugurating the laying of sewer pipelines in Sonia Vihar and Sri Ram Colony areas of Karawal Nagar constituency on Sunday, said that several parties have only played politics on the issue of development of unauthorised colonies for years rather than working for the welfare of the residents of these colonies. He also criticised the BJP for delaying the registration process for six months even after the passing of the Unauthorised Colonies Bill in both the Houses of the Parliament.



The CM said, "I know that the blocked drain here caused a lot of difficulties for the residents. I am happy that the cleaning work of this drain will soon begin and the problems faced by the people will be solved. The installation of sewer pipelines in Sri Ram Colony and Sonia Vihar is also going to begin soon. The development of unauthorised colonies is going on at a large scale in Delhi."

Kejriwal went on to add, "To date, other political parties have only played politics on the issue of the development of unauthorised colonies, and no government has actually worked for its development. Earlier, Congress was in power and now BJP is in power at the Centre, but every party has done nothing other than deceiving the residents of unauthorised colonies by promising them regularisation and development after coming to power. It has been 70 years after Independence, no

government has ever worked for the construction of roads, or installation of proper sewage systems or water pipelines, or worked towards cleanliness of drains in the unauthorised colonies."

The CM said, "Out of the 1,797 colonies, we have constructed proper sewage systems, roads, sewer, and water pipelines and CCTV cameras in 1,281 colonies in the last five years. If we could do it in five years, why could they not do it in 70 years? They did not have the intent to work for these colonies. I am happy that all the development work is being done in the unauthorised colonies. We sent a proposal to the central government to legalize the unauthorised colonies immediately after the formation of our government in 2015. They did not do anything for five years"

"Our Prime Minister gave a speech at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. I had expected out of the event at Ramlila Maidan that they will begin the registration process like they were claiming for the last six months. But they did not do it even today. BJP leaders were claiming that 100 property owners will receive registration papers before the Assembly elections, and the rest will receive registration after the elections. Now they say that the registration process will happen after six months," added CM Kejriwal.