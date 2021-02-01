Political clout gathers around Tikait

New Delhi: As Rakesh Tikait's tears mobilised tens of thousands of farmers overnight, it also mobilised an outpouring of political support from areas of western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and of course.



While the Delhi government was quick to see Tikait's soaring popularity and send in supplies to his protest stage at the Ghazipur border, Indian National Lokdal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala, who had recently resigned as an MLA in the Haryana Assembly arrived in a large convoy with hundreds of his supporters to the Ghazipur stage to meet Tikait and speak in his favour.

Moreover, UP Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu has also met with Tikait and lent his support to his movement at the Ghazipur border.

In addition to this, Congress leaders in Haryana have vowed to raise support in Gurugram for farmer leaders through several rallies and marches scheduled from February 3 to 5 in the state.

Gujjar leader and former MLA Madan Bbhaiyya also visited him. Tikait's spiritual guru and founder of Neelkanth Ashram Amit Maharaj also reached the protest site, carrying Gangajal for him.

And even as politicians are being asked to stay off the stage to not colour the farmers' movement, Tikait has said that opposition parties are reaching out to him and the other farmers out of "empathy" as they have no business doing vote-bank politics with farmers.

In fact, Tikait had also appreciated Dy CM Manish Siodia's show of solidarity, who was among the first politicians who reached out to him after his emotional speech. He said he appreciated Sisodia's symbol of not stepping on the stage.