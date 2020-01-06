Political blame game erupts

New Delhi: As violence inside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus escalated after a masked mob entered the varsity, political leaders immediately started pointing fingers at each other, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi averring the "fascists in control are scared of the students."



"The brutal attack on JNU students & teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking. The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today's violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear," said the former Congress president.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister "urged" state LG to direct the police to restore order. "Spoke to Hon'ble LG and urged him to direct the police to restore order. He has assured that he is closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary steps," said Kejriwal.

This was immediately replied by the LG who called the attack "highly condemnable". "The violence in JNU against students and teachers is highly condemnable. Directed Delhi Police to take all possible steps in coordination with JNU Administration to maintain law and order & take action against the perpetrators of violence. The situation is being closely monitored," said LG.

Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav also visited spot to gauge the situation. However, he was heckled

by the mob outside the varsity's gate.

JNU alumni too condemned the violence on the students. The noble prize winner and JNU alumni Abhijit Banerjee also tweeted about the situation and said, "Live News has become so horrible to watch as I see masked & armed #abvp goons enter JNU to beat @aishe_ghosh to silence her political ideology & opinion. I am sure even Shyama Prasad Mookherji & Hegdewar didn't dream of this. I stand in her support."

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India member

Brinda Karat, went to AIIMS to visit injured students and teachers who had been admitted there.