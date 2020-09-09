Policemen attacked with chilli powder and stones

new delhi: Two Delhi Police constables were attacked with chilli powder, stones by criminals in North Delhi area. Even after being attacked the two policemen nabbed one of the

attackers.

Police said that during strategic patrolling, on September 6, constables Jitender and Jaideep spotted two persons in suspicious condition near a drain in Shastri Nagar. One of them was carrying a black bag on back and plastic polythene. "Beat staff signalled them to stop but they didn't stop and tried to flee away from there. Ct Jitender chased them and managed to catch one of them. Ct. Jaideep also caught another one," police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anto Alphonse said that during the scuffle, both apprehended criminals threw chilly powder on the face of both police officers due to which one of the accused managed to escape but the other criminal was apprehended and overpowered by both the beat staff.